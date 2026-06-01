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Sauk Valley

Former Thome School students open time capsule they buried 25 years ago in Rock Falls

Jacinta Vazquez pulls out the first item, a DARE plastic cup, from the Thome School time capsule Sunday, May 31, 2026. Over the years the cooler collapsed and the inside filled with dirt and roots. Most of the paper items were ruined.

Jacinta Vazquez pulls out the first item, a DARE plastic cup, from the Thome School time capsule Sunday, May 31, 2026. Over the years the cooler collapsed and the inside filled with dirt and roots. Most of the paper items were ruined. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Alex T. Paschal

In 2001, Doug Hand’s fifth grade students at Thome School in Rock Falls packed as many treasures as they could into a cooler that was buried, to be unearthed 25 years later.

On Sunday, members of the class did just that. Jacinta Vazquez, Monty Wolf, Merrissa Johnson, Kristin Walrath, Curtis Bush and Lukus Warren were all in attendance to witness the unveiling.

Hand, who died in 2013, had previously organized a time capsule for his class in 1978. A cassette tape found its way from that capsule to this one, with each side dedicated to the class. Unfortunately, the capsule itself collapsed, ruining several things, including most paper items stored inside. Organizers are working to recover that lost tape.

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Floppy disks, gel pens, Beanie Babies, Pokemon cards, a deflated soccer ball, a light bulb, a mostly empty bottle of whiskey and a Slinky were all pulled from the site of a time capsule Sunday, May 31, 2026. It was said Doug Hand, whose fifth grade class at Thome School buried the time capsule in 2001, was an aficionado of whiskey.

Floppy disks, gel pens, Beanie Babies, Pokemon cards, a deflated soccer ball, a light bulb, a mostly empty bottle of whiskey and a Slinky were all pulled from the site of a time capsule Sunday, May 31, 2026. It was said Doug Hand, whose fifth grade class at Thome School buried the time capsule in 2001, was an aficionado of whiskey. (Alex T. Paschal)

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Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media