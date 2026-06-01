Gates to give grant-writing tips at June 10 MADC coffee hour in Morrison

The Morrison Area Development Corporation will host a coffee hour for Morrison entrepreneurs from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.

The free event will inspire those looking to grow their business or project. Enjoy complimentary coffee and cinnamon rolls while learning about the variety of grant and loan opportunities available through MADC.

The event will take place at Upcycle Junkie, 121 E. Main St., Morrison.

Grant writer Greg Gates will share practical, easy-to-apply strategies. His insight will help attendees strengthen their applications and improve chances of securing funding. MADC grant recipients will discuss how the funding impacted their businesses.

Twenty seats are available. Reserve a spot by Wednesday, June 3, using the registration link at tinyurl.com/3bay7j6e.