Mendota High School students to attend leadership seminars at EIU

Five Mendota High School students will attend leadership seminars this month at Eastern Illinois University, according to a press release. (Mathias Woerner)

Five Mendota High School students will attend leadership seminars this month at Eastern Illinois University, according to a press release.

Two boys and three girls in the 11th grade were selected and sponsored by community organizations to attend these week-long programs.

The boys will attend the Annual Premier Boys State, and the girls will attend the Illini Girls State.

Gavin Stevenson of Mendota, sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary Post 4079, and Owen Schroeder of Mendota, sponsored by the Mendota Elk’s Lodge will participate in the program designed to teach young men about voting and the election process in a democratic society, according to the release.

The Annual Premier Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion, with over 750 11th grade boys from around the state attending the week-long leadership seminar.

Karissa Freeman of West Brooklyn, sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary Post 4079, Elaina Koch of Utica, sponsored by the American Legion Post 540, and Brooklyn Baxa of Compton, sponsored by the Mendota Elk’s Lodge will participate in the program designed to teach young women to understand and appreciate their roles as United States citizens, according to the release.

The Illini Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, with approximately 600 11th grade girls from around the state attending the week-long leadership seminar.