Dixon Schools Foundation announces new Hogenson Scholarships will be available in 2027

The Dixon Public School District Foundation has announced the establishment of two new scholarships honoring the lives and careers of Marvin B. Hogenson and Sue Ann Hogenson, longtime Dixon-area professionals whose family has deep roots in Dixon schools. (Photo provided by Dixon Public School District Foundation)

The Dixon Public School District Foundation has announced the establishment of two new scholarships honoring the lives and careers of Marvin B. Hogenson and Sue Ann Hogenson, longtime Dixon-area professionals whose family has deep roots in Dixon schools.

Although Marvin and Sue Hogenson did not personally attend Dixon High School, all seven of their children graduated from DHS, reflecting the family’s long-standing connection to the Dixon school district.

Starting in 2027, the $40,000 Hogenson Scholarship Fund will present two $1,500 scholarships each year, one for a nursing student and one for a student pursuing a career in the skilled trades. The fund is expected to provide scholarships for about 15 years.

The Marvin B. Hogenson Building Trades Scholarship is a $1,500 non-renewable award for students pursuing careers in the building trades, such as carpentry, electrical, plumbing, masonry, or HVAC work. The scholarship honors Marvin B. Hogenson (1932–2023), a longtime master carpenter and contractor in the Dixon area.

The Sue Ann Hogenson Nursing Scholarship is a $1,500 non-renewable award for students pursuing a career in nursing. The scholarship honors Sue Ann Hogenson (1939–2009), a longtime registered nurse in the Dixon area.

The winning applicant for each scholarship will be selected on the basis of grade-point average, financial need, and participation in extracurricular and community activities.

Applications for both scholarships are due April 15 and must be submitted to the Dixon High School Guidance Office. The winners will be selected by the foundation’s board of directors.

Every year, the foundation generally presents a total of about $80,000 in scholarships, which includes the coveted DHS Student of the Year award of $18,500, the largest DHS scholarship presented by a Dixon-area organization.

Over the last 26 years, the foundation has presented $1.5 million in scholarships to graduating DHS students. Established in 1992, the foundation also provides about $50,000 in annual classroom grants for educational tools throughout the district’s schools.

The foundation welcomes donors who are willing to support its mission to enhance the education of Dixon students, whether through classroom grants or scholarships. Since the foundation is completely run by volunteers, 100% of all funds go directly to its mission.