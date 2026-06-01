Breaking: Gas leak prompts evacuations in Campton Hills

A natural gas leak at Illinois Route 64 and LaFox Road in Campton Hills Monday morning has resulted in an area evacuation while Nicor works to fix the pipeline, officials said.

Fox River & Countryside Fire/Rescue was on scene as traffic was being shut down in all directions.

According to a news release from fire officials, about 10 a.m., a construction crew hit and ruptured a 4-inch gas line that began leaking.

Local commercial buildings were evacuated, including Cadence Academy Preschool and Kindercare Preschool, according to the release.

All other occupants and residents were advised to securely close all doors and windows and shelter in place.

One construction employee was treated for minor injuries and released. The repair operations estimated to be complete by 3:30 p.m., according to the release.

Kane County Emergency Management is currently serving in a support role at the scene for traffic control assistance.

Other agencies assisting include Bartlett and Countryside Fire Protection District, Burlington Community Fire Protection District, Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District, Elgin Fire Department and South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District, according to the release.