Yorkville Library hosting job search, networking series

U.S. Workforce Integration Series with the Organization for Citizens Humanitarian Assistance, 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6 and 27. (Provided)

Yorkville Public Library Hours:

• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library.

Job and career assistance

U.S. Workforce Integration Series with the Organization for Citizens Humanitarian Assistance, 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6 and 27.

OCHA is holding a core career series on integration into the American workforce.

Identify career paths in high demand sectors.

Prepare documents, resumes, and cover letters.

Learn digital job searching.

Learn about professional networking.

Participate in mock interviews to learn interview skills.

Misty River Music Makers live

Performance at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27

Join us at the library for a special performance by an all-female a cappella ensemble, bringing the rich harmonies of barbershop-style singing to life.

In honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary, this group will perform a program of “beloved patriotic songs that capture the heart, history, and harmony of America. Come celebrate our shared story through powerful voices and timeless music,” the library said in a news release.