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Yorkville Library hosting job search, networking series

Surf Internet - New Year, New Job? The Internet’s Impact on Job Searches and Hiring Practices

U.S. Workforce Integration Series with the Organization for Citizens Humanitarian Assistance, 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6 and 27. (Provided)

By Marcus Jackson

Yorkville Public Library Hours:

• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library.

Job and career assistance

U.S. Workforce Integration Series with the Organization for Citizens Humanitarian Assistance, 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6 and 27.

OCHA is holding a core career series on integration into the American workforce.

  • Identify career paths in high demand sectors.
  • Prepare documents, resumes, and cover letters.
  • Learn digital job searching.
  • Learn about professional networking.
  • Participate in mock interviews to learn interview skills.

Misty River Music Makers live

Performance at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27

Join us at the library for a special performance by an all-female a cappella ensemble, bringing the rich harmonies of barbershop-style singing to life.

In honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary, this group will perform a program of “beloved patriotic songs that capture the heart, history, and harmony of America. Come celebrate our shared story through powerful voices and timeless music,” the library said in a news release.

JobsYorkvilleLibrary programsLibraryMusicKendallKendall CountyKendall County Front Headlines

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network