Yorkville Library hosting job search, networking series

Yorkville Public Library Hours:
• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library.
Job and career assistance
U.S. Workforce Integration Series with the Organization for Citizens Humanitarian Assistance, 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6 and 27.
OCHA is holding a core career series on integration into the American workforce.
- Identify career paths in high demand sectors.
- Prepare documents, resumes, and cover letters.
- Learn digital job searching.
- Learn about professional networking.
- Participate in mock interviews to learn interview skills.
Misty River Music Makers live
Performance at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27
Join us at the library for a special performance by an all-female a cappella ensemble, bringing the rich harmonies of barbershop-style singing to life.
In honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary, this group will perform a program of “beloved patriotic songs that capture the heart, history, and harmony of America. Come celebrate our shared story through powerful voices and timeless music,” the library said in a news release.