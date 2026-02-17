I-80 crash in New Lenox causes damage to Illinois State Police vehicle

A damaged Illinois State Police squad vehicle on Feb. 15, 2026, on Interstate 80 near New Lenox. Imani Tribett, 26, of Oak Lawn, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and violating Scott's Law during the investigation of the crash. (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

An Oak Lawn motorist is accused of violating Scott’s Law in a crash on Interstate 80 near New Lenox that damaged an Illinois State Police vehicle.

At close to 11:10 p.m. Sunday, a trooper was relocating a disabled vehicle partially in the lane to the shoulder of the westbound lane of I-80 at milepost 138 near New Lenox with emergency lights activated, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

“A Mercedes-Benz SUV failed to slow down and struck the front right side of the squad car,” police said.

The squad vehicle was towed due to “disabling damage,” police said.

Imani Tribett, 26, of Oak Lawn, was taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

Tribett was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and a Scott’s Law violation.

Illinois State Police officials remind the public that Scott’s Law requires all drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, emergency worker or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.