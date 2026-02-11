Bolingbrook, Shorewood educators earn Illinois Teacher of the Year honors

Laura Eichberger (left), kindergarten teacher at Troy Hofer Elementary School in Troy School District 30C, and Ghazala Manzoor, eighth grade math teacher from Brooks Middle School in Valley View School District 365U. (Photos provided by Illinois State Board of Education)

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) has honored more than 450 Illinoisans for their extraordinary contributions to education across the state through its annual Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards. The awardees include 14 members of the Illinois Teacher of the Year Cohort.

Two teachers from Will County earned Teacher of the Year honors.

Ghazala Manzoor, an eighth grade math teacher from Bolingbrook’s Brooks Middle School in Valley View Community Unit School District 365U, was named as Far South Suburbs Regional Teacher of the Year.

Kindergarten teacher Laura Eichberger of Troy Hofer Elementary School in Shorewood, part of Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C, was named Early Childhood Teacher of the Year.

The Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards recognize individuals “making a significant impact in Illinois schools,” according to the ISBE.

Illinois State Board of Education (Andrew Campbell)

Awards are presented in six categories: classroom teachers, early career educators with up to four years of experience, school administrators, student support personnel, educational service personnel, and community volunteers.

The Teacher of the Year Cohort includes Regional Teachers of the Year along with statewide honorees in bilingual education, special education, and early childhood education, plus one outstanding early career educator. Educators with at least five years of classroom experience are eligible to be named Illinois Teacher of the Year — the state’s highest honor for teaching.

Manzoor has been teaching for 25 years and is a founder of Brooks Middle School’s Race, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Team. She also serves as the school’s technology coach, assisting other educators with professional development involving technological integration.

In addition to her regular classroom, she has also taught as an adjunct professor in DePaul University’s master’s program for aspiring educators.

“Mrs. Manzoor’s classroom embodies her belief that academic rigor must coexist with belonging and care,” her ISBE nomination profile states. “She is widely recognized for her ability to ensure that every learner – from the most confident mathematician to the most hesitant student – feels seen, valued, and capable.”

Eichberger has been teaching pre-K, kindergarten, and first grade at Troy Hofer Elementary School since 2013.

She has organized and led parent information nights focused on literacy and math to “extend learning beyond the school day,” and has curated YouTube playlists for parents and caregivers to “strengthen home-school partnerships” and encourage family participation in education, the ISBE said.

“She believes early childhood education is foundational for lifelong academic, social, and emotional development,” her ISBE profile states. “She strives to create an engaging, inclusive, and developmentally appropriate learning environment where every child feels valued, supported, and excited to learn.”

Eichberger has also presented at regional conferences on family engagement and technology integration in early childhood education.

Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders (Capitol News Illinois/Peter Hancock)

“Illinois educators show up for students every day with commitment, creativity, and care,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “The 2026 Those Who Excel awardees and Teacher of the Year Cohort represent the very best of our profession. Their work strengthens school communities and helps ensure students feel supported, valued, and inspired. Congratulations to each of this year’s honorees — we are grateful for the difference you make in the lives of students across Illinois.”