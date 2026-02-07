Joliet West girls roll to regional title, finish 731 pins ahead of second

John Wooden’s UCLA basketball teams. Nick Saban’s Alabama football teams. John Lizzio’s Joliet West girls bowling teams.

There’s dominance, and there’s what those groups pulled off.

Friday’s performance by the Tigers in the Minooka Regional at Channahon Lanes was just the latest in many years of breathtaking displays. Yet even as people have become accustomed to it, it never ceases to impress.

By the time the sixth game of the tournament came around, Joliet West could’ve bowled backwards and still come out on top. The team finished in first by a whopping 731 pins, scoring 6,314 to win the regional and advance to the Joliet West Sectional next weekend.

“We practice very hard,” Lizzio said. “We’ve been practicing all week, we’ve been practicing all year and that’s what it comes down to. The harder you practice the better you do in competition, and that’s what we’ve been doing all year.”

Joliet West scored over 1,000 pins in five out of six games, including a high of 1,121 in Game 2. Its lowest score, which came in the final game of the day, was 960. It would’ve been the highest score for 10 of the other 12 teams competing.

The Tigers were led by Malorie Berry with a six-game series of 1,328, just ahead of teammate Mia Antomez, who had a 1,305. Those also were the top two individual scores of the day, and junior Gianna Mendoza joined them with 1,270 to give the Tigers the top three scorers.

While Lizzio insisted that his job was “easy” as the team has bowled together since middle school, Berry credited Lizzio’s influence for getting West to sectionals for the fourth year in a row.

“He really drives us to be the best that we can be,” Berry said. “He makes us practice nonstop knowing what our weaknesses are so we can improve them. He makes sure we go into tournaments the best we can be.”

The Tigers will host a sectional next week at Joliet Town and Country Lanes. As impressive as their day was Friday, they’re not the only team heading there.

Minooka was the next closest team to the Tigers with a 5,583, led by freshman Haylee Gabriel. Gabriel bowled the fourth-best individual score with a 1,260 to secure the Indians’ sectional spot.

Lincoln-Way West finished just out of the No. 2 spot in third. The team had score of 5,355, led by Paige DeBella’s 1,208.

“It’s great to have this momentum going into sectionals next week,” DeBella said. “Our energy made it more fun for us today, rather than us worrying about scores. We were just having a great time.”

There was a tight battle for the fourth and final team slot to advance to sectionals, but Lincoln-Way East managed to squeeze it out with 5,274 pins, just ahead of Plainfield Central’s 5,185. The Griffins were led by Abby Craig, who bowled a 1,154.

The good news for Central is it will still be represented at sectionals. Payton Henderson was the top individual scorer from a non-qualifying team at 1,194, seventh best overall. She’ll have three teammates with her, as Addison McGrath (1,136), Olivia Schuler (1,008) and Madeline Barnes (964) all advanced.

“It feels good and I’m excited,” Henderson said. “I like that I’ll have support with me (next week). I just hit my mark a lot today.”

Morris will send two bowlers to sectionals in Allyson Fidler (1,098) and Emily Roche (1,057).

“It feels great to be doing it again,” Fidler said. “We just have to be focused and confident. I just have to pick up my spares.”

Brianna Dyer-Riegle of Bradley-Bourbonnais was the No. 2 qualifier with a score of 1,157. Melissa Heaton of Plainfield South was just behind her at 1,143.

“My team really built me up,” Heaton said. “My coaches really helped me with not getting overwhelmed and staying consistent.”

Lilly Dedic (1,139) and Nicole Leser (1,012) of Lincoln-Way Central also qualified for sectionals.

Lincoln-Way Central (4,799), Plainfield South (4,586), Joliet Central (4,194), Bradley-Bourbonnais (4,077), Morris (4,069), Beecher (3,678) and Peotone (3,440) saw their team seasons come to an end.