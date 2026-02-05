Book business sees revival in Will, Grundy counties

Jacquelyn Martin, owner of the newly opened Plot Twist Books in Lockport, is seen with the store's custom mural and logo on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Denise Unland)

A number of book-themed venues are popping up in Will and Grundy Counties – and they’re not just bookstores.

The Book Bar, a bar, cafe, bookstore and event space, opened in 2025 in Mokena – as did Next Page Bookstore inside True North in Morris.

Sought Out Grounds coffee shop recently opened a bookstore at its New Lenox location.

Warehouse 109, a renovated warehouse venue in Plainfield, recently launched a new library-themed space.

And on Feb. 3, Plot Twist Books in Lockport, held its grand opening.

Of course, The Book Market in Crest Hill is still going strong, even after 40 years.

Jan Staley places books on a shelf April 3, 2025, as she organizes the new location of The Book Market in Crest Hill. After 38-years of renting retail space Stanley now owns her location. (Lathan Goumas)

Why all the sudden interest in books?

Social media, especially BookTok, may be driving the trend, where it’s suddenly cool to love anything book-themed.

Book clubs needed a quiet home

Jacquelyn Martin wanted to open Plot Twist Books was to provide a home for two Lockport-based book clubs.

“I was seeing this need in the community – especially among women – to have a group, to have a sense of community,” Martin said. “When we were going to a restaurant or meeting at people’s house, it’s really loud and really limited on space. And I thought, ‘I can create the space where people can come and gather.’”

So Martin formed a Limited Liability Company in January 2025 and bought a trailer in July to haul books to farmers market and vendor fairs.

In October, Martin announced she’d found a location, joined the Lockport Chamber of Commerce, opened softly on Dec. 13 and hosted a children’s Noon Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31.

A Mystery Book Box is seen on the shelves of the newly opened Plot Twist Books in Lockport on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Martin’s “blind date with a book” (single brown-paper wrapped book or box set by topic) is a favorite among patrons, she said. And she also carries some non-book items that pair well with books, too.

Lockport mayor Steve Streit even painted two murals for the walls.

Streit said he met Martin when he did the graphic design for the trailer. Since Streit already knew Plot Twist Book’s design theme was “fantastical and fun,” he was happy to create the murals, too.

A mural created by Lockport Mayor Steve Streit is seen in the children's area at Plot Twist Books in Lockport on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Denise Unland)

“I was so glad she wanted to come to Lockport,” Streit said. “I’ve been trying to get a bookstore to come here for a long time.”

Martin plans to support local authors with signings and shelf space for their books and host other special events, such as workshops, Martin said.

“So, yes, it’s [Plot Twist Books] is a bookstore,” Martin said. “But it’s meant to bring the community together. There was just nothing in Lockport where people can just be together and hang out.”

Plot Twist Books in Lockport also carries some non-book items that pair well with books, too, which are seen on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin, owner of Plot Twist Books, hopes the bookstore is a welcoming space for the community. (Denise Unland)

Plot Twist Books is located at 980 E 9th St. in Lockport.

For more information, call 815-222-7526 or visit plotstorebooks.com.

Cafe inspires patrons to read more

Melissa Lathus, co-owner with Te-a Casey of the Book Bar in Mokena, said selling books and hosting book-related events at Book Bar grew from Casey’s love for books – and that’s growing new readers.

“We’ve had people come in and say their goal for 2026 was to read 10 books this year when they haven’t been reading before,” Lathus said.

Book Bar features book clubs, author events, author fairs, and sells a wide variety of books for children and adults, Lathus said. Patrons are encouraged to donate their gently used books, which Book Bar typically sells for $1 or $2, she added.

Lathus said people are discovering that “holding a physical book is really relaxing.”

“Right now, people just want that comfort: holding books and taking time for themselves,” Latnhus said.

Book Bar is located at 19060 Everett Blvd. in Mokena,

For more information, call 708-995-5369 or visit bookbarmokena.com.

Libraries make great photo backgrounds

Cerena Kovanda, co-owner of Warehouse 109 with her sister Corinne Wicked and parents Clayton and Debbie Olsen, said the team was already creating a library-themed space for small parties when she received a vendor email announcing libraries as a hot wedding trend.

Kovanda said Debbie Olsen had the idea when a book-themed photo caught her eye as both Kovanda and Debbie Olsen are avid readeres. They decided a library-themed background wouldn’t overwhelm patrons when they took photos, either.

Warehouse 109, a family-owned event venue in Plainfield, recently launched its new library-themed space. (Photo provided by Warehouse 109)

So Debbie Olsen started accumulating books from garage and estate sales, Kovanda said

“It took my mother about two years to collect the 1,800 books we mounted upon the wall,” Koanda said.

Warehouse 109 held an open house for The Library on Jan. 23 and a ribbon cutting on Jan. 27. It’s located at 14903 S. Center St., Unit 109, Plainfield.

For more information, visit warehouse109.com.

Customers asked for a bookstore

Stacey Olson, owner of True North in Morris, a multi-vendor store featuring antique and vintage items, opened Next Page Bookstore inside True North in Morris in early 2025.

“One of my passions is opening businesses,” Olsen said. “Thankfully, it’s under the Truth North umbrella so we had the flexibility to create it ourselves.”

Stacey Olson, owner of True North in Morris, a multi-vendor store featuring antique and vintage items, opened Next Page Bookstore inside True North in early 2025. Next Page features new and used books for a variety of ages and interests. (Photo provided by Next Page Bookstore)

Next Page features curated and new and used fiction and non-fiction books, a reading section with “big comfy couches” a children’s section where “we always have a puzzle going” a donation bin on the side of the building, Olson said, and the occasional author signing event.

One wall displays the original manuscript from a 1950s book about Grundy County, Olson. said.

“We just saw a need for it,” Olson said of the bookstore. “People have mentioned to us they’d like to see a bookstore in the area. I am a passionate reader also and I just through it would be a great addition to True North.”

Next Page Book Store is located inside True North: Building Two, 1338 Clay St. in Morris.

For more information, visit shoptruenorth.com.