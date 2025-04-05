Next Page bookstore opens bookstore inside True North 2

True North owners Stacey and Erik Olson, with their family, Morris Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson and Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen, cut the ceremonial ribbon for their grand opening of the Next Page bookstore inside True North Building 2 March 14. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

True North 2 at 1338 Clay St. in Morris is now the home of the Next Page book store, an independent bookstore that carries new, gently used and vintage books for everyone.

Next Page and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and grand opening inside on Friday, March 14.

“It’s like the Book Fair for elementary school, but for adults,” said True North Owner Stacey Olson in a news release. “New and used books on all subjects: fiction, nonfiction, biographies, murder/crime, mystery, self help, women’s studies, mystical and ghosts, travel, history, crafts, home decorations, tarot and witch, gift books, graphic novels, romance, STEM categories, teen, young adult and children’s. A nice variety with something for everyone.”

New books are added daily, and Next Page is hosting author signings and other events.

Author Maureen Keegan will be on-hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 5 to sign her book, “The Wedding of Q and U”, and Jonelle Carter will be at the store from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 24 to sign any of her multiple book titles.

“As with all of True North’s creations, the Next Page is more than it appears. The bookstore has something special in every corner and on every wall. From a kid’s corner to a piece of Morris’s history on the wall – it is truly an experience,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

Next Page also has a Kids Book Club that is free to join. Those interested should ask for details at the store. Kids will receive a punch card and a punch with each book a grownup purchases and win a prize at each level. A full card means a free book from the book store, and parents also receive thank you prizes at each level.

Next Page is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week. For more information, visit shoptruenorth.com/nextpage. Watch the Facebook page for events, book clubs and more at facebook/nextpagetruenorth.

For more information on the Grundy Chamber visit grundychamber.com.