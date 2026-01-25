Warehouse 109 in Plainfield to unveil ‘The Library’ event space

Warehouse 109, a family-owned event venue in Plainfield, recently launched its new library-themed space. (Photo provided by Warehouse 109)

Warehouse 109, a family-owned event venue in Plainfield, will host a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Jan. 27 to celebrate The Library.

The Library is “a warm, library-style space lined with books – ideal for ceremonies, cocktail hour, or to give your guests a memorable backdrop for the whole event,” according to the Warehouse 109 website.

The ribbon cutting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon at 14903 S. Center St., Unit 109, Plainfield.

Warehouse 109 also features a main space, garden and wedding suite.

For more information, visit warehouse109.com.