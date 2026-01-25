Warehouse 109 in Plainfield to unveil ‘The Library’ event space

Warehouse 109, a family-owned event venue in Plainfield, will host a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Jan. 27 to celebrate The Library.
The Library is “a warm, library-style space lined with books – ideal for ceremonies, cocktail hour, or to give your guests a memorable backdrop for the whole event,” according to the Warehouse 109 website.
The ribbon cutting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon at 14903 S. Center St., Unit 109, Plainfield.
Warehouse 109 also features a main space, garden and wedding suite.
For more information, visit warehouse109.com.
We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.