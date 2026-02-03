Lane on eastbound I-80 at Center Street in Joliet closed for emergency repairs

A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday afternoon that the right lane of eastbound Interstate 80 at Center Street has been closed for emergency repairs.

IDOT said that the portion of the road in Joliet and Rockdale should be completed by the morning rush on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Due to the cold temperatures overnight, however, that reopening may be delayed, to allow the concrete to set and gain sufficient strength to support traffic.

IDOT said that westbound I-80 in the area will not be impacted, however eastbound traffic should expect heavy congestion and delays.

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes through the area on Tuesday night, or to expect longer travel times.

Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged for those vehicles.

Updates on traffic and road conditions will be posted by IDOT on social media and at gettingaroundillinois.com.