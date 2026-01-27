Joliet Junction Trail partially closed due to I-80 construction

A portion of the Will County Forest Preserve District's Joliet Junction Trail will be closed from Jan. 26 until March 21 due to construction on Interstate 80. (Photo Provided by the Forest Preserve District of )

The Forest Preserve District of Will County announced that a section of the Joliet Junction Trail has been temporarily closed, starting Monday.

The Forest Preserve District said in a statement that the paved trail, which runs for 4.36 miles from Theodore Marsh in Crest Hill to Joyce Road next to the Walmart in Joliet, will be partially closed from McDonough Street in Joliet to Moen Avenue in Rockdale for over a month.

The closure was necessary so the Illinois Department of Transportation could complete a project on Interstate 80 that crosses above the trail.

The Forest Preserve District said the closure is scheduled to last from Jan. 26 until Saturday, March 21, however, inclement weather could extend the timeline of the project.

Updates on the closure will be posted on the Forest Preserve website as they become available.