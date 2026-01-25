Prime Healthcare, Silver Cross leaders named to Illinois hospital board

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association Board of Trustees is the policymaking body for the association, which represents more than 200 hospitals and nearly 40 health systems across Illinois. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Leaders from two Will County hospitals and health care systems have been selected to serve on the Illinois Health and Hospital Association board of trustees.

Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, president and chair of the Prime Healthcare Foundation and chief medical officer of strategy for Prime Healthcare, will join Michael Mutterer, president and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital, on the board.

Each will serve a three-year term, effective Jan. 1.

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association board is the policymaking body for the association, which represents more than 200 hospitals and almost 40 health systems across Illinois.

Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, president and chair of the Prime Healthcare Foundation and chief medical officer of strategy for Prime Healthcare (Photo provided by Illinois Health and Hospital Association)

“Dr. Bhatia’s distinguished career as a physician leader, strategist, and champion for education and community health will bring an important perspective to our work as we advance policies that strengthen health care across Illinois,” said A.J. Wilhelmi, president and CEO of IHA.

Prime Healthcare owns Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

As president and chair of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, Bhatia oversees the system’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, which advances charitable, educational and clinical initiatives and has provided more than $13.7 billion in charity care, according to a news release from IHA announcing Bhatia’s appointment.

In her role as chief medical officer of strategy for Prime Healthcare, Bhatia serves as the organization’s lead strategist, developing and implementing initiatives that advance the mission and long-term success of Prime Healthcare.

Michael Mutterer, president and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox (Photo provided by Illinois Health and Hospital Association )

Bhatia is a pediatrician and serves as founding vice chair of the California University of Science and Medicine that supports more than 30 physician-training programs nationwide.

In commenting on Mutterer’s appointment, Wilhelmi said, “Michael is a trusted and accomplished health care leader whose clinical experience and extensive background will be a valuable asset as we continue our efforts to elevate critical health care issues and shape policy in Illinois.”

Mutterer joined Silver Cross in New Lenox as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer in April 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was “instrumental in guiding the hospital’s nursing and clinical teams through this unprecedented period in the hospital’s 130-year history,” according to the release from IHA.

He was promoted to senior vice president in 2023 and then served as interim president and CEO after the passing of Ruth Colby that fall.

Mutterer’s many contributions to Silver Cross include the launch of Will County’s first and only Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit in August 2022, which has provided care for more than 1,000 newborns, the advancement of key service lines, and a dedication to focus on quality and safety, according to the release.