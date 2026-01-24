Lockport exploring possibility of future Lake Michigan water hookup

The drop box for city of Lockport water customers on the exterior of Lockport City Hall, 222 E. Ninth St., Lockport on Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The Lockport Committee of the Whole granted preliminary authorization to approve a contract with Engineering Enterprises to conduct an alternate water source study over the course of the next year.

The study will cost $327,511 and will take about a year to complete. If approved at the Feb. 4 City Council meeting, work on the study would begin in March, with a full report due by January 2027.

“The purpose of the study would be to evaluate the pros, cons and costs of staying on our current wells versus partnering to get lake water,” Public Works Director Brian Lovering said.

Lockport previously rejected a proposal to join Joliet, Crest Hill, Romeoville, Channahon, Minooka and Shorewood in the Grand Prairie Water Commission’s efforts to bring lake water to the area to replace local well water systems, saying the proposal was too expensive.

The study will compare the costs of continued operation and maintenance of the city’s wells and water treatment plants with the cost of connecting to lake water through the Grand Prairie Water Commission.

It also will examine the costs of purchasing water through the cities of Bedford Park and Oak Lawn in Cook County, as well as through the private Illinois American Water, which currently provides Lake Michigan water to Homer Glen.

Mayor Steven Streit noted that one reason the city previously rejected proposals to switch its water supply was the requirement by the state and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency that cities maintain wells in case of emergency.

“It would make more sense if we didn’t have to maintain the wells,” Streit said. “It seems ridiculous.”

Lovering said that some well water supply would need to be maintained, but the city likely would be able to shut down some of its current supply, along with the water treatment facilities.

The city could select its “best wells” and run its pumps a few hours a day to keep the equipment in working order in case a significant emergency would contaminate the Lake Michigan water supply, Lovering said.

“It would be easier to maintain than it is currently,” he said.

Council members agreed to advance the issue to the agenda for the next City Council meeting.

When asked why the city is reconsidering its decision, Lovering said, “We just want to have alternatives for the future and see what our options might be going forward.”

He noted that if a decision is reached, it likely would take a decade before a change is made.

The study would take into account expected population growth in the city and the expected inflation of costs over the next 10 to 20 years.