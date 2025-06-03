Joliet regional water project construction gets started in Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (center) joins representatives from the Grand Prairie Water Commission and Chicago Water Department on Monday to celebrate the start of construction of a 65-mile pipeline that will bring Lake Michigan water to the Joliet region. June 2, 2025 (Provided by the Village of Romeoville)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson joined local officials on Monday morning to celebrate the start of construction for a project that will bring Lake Michigan water to 250,000 residents in the Joliet region.

The groundbreaking marks the start of construction for a nearly $1.5 billion project that will carry water from a park on the southwest side of Chicago more than 60 miles to Joliet, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Romeoville, Channahon and Minooka.

“They join nearly 120 other suburbs and the people of Chicago that get their water from Lake Michigan,” Johnson said before officials drank cups of Lake Michigan water in a toast to celebrate the project.

Remarks from Johnson and local mayors were videotaped and posted on the city of Chicago’s website.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson seen at a Chicago City Council meeting. (Andrew Adams)

Also speaking at the ceremony were Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy, Romeoville Mayor John Noak and Shorewood Mayor Clarence C. “CC” Debold, who is chairman of the board of commissioners for the Grand Prairie Water Commission, along with U.S Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, whose 14th District includes the communities.

The Grand Prairie Water Commission is comprised of the six municipalities that will get Lake Michigan water in 2030.

DeBold in his comments noted that the effort to put the Lake Michigan water project in progress went beyond those six municipalities and the city of Chicago, mentioning numerous other parties including the Chicago Park District and even Durkin Park Elementary School in the neighborhood.

“All of them have worked together to make this project come forward,” DeBold said.

Shorewood Mayor Clarence C. "CC" DeBold, seen in this file photo, is chairman of the board of commissioners for the Grand Prairie Water Commission. (Alex Ortiz)

The pipeline originates in Durkin Park at the Chicago Water Department’s Southwest Pumping Station.

Later on Monday, Joliet Utilities Director Allison Swisher gave a report to the Joliet City Council on the status of the water project.

Swisher said the Lake Michigan pipeline will extend 65 miles to its farthest point in Channahon.

As immense as the pipeline may be, it is one 26 different projects that will be completed to bring Lake Michigan water to local faucets in 2030, Swisher said.

“We have already started on the first project in the city of Chicago,” Swisher said. “Work in this area is expected to start next year.”

.