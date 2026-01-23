Will County warming centers available Monday for those in need

The Lockport Township government building at 1463 S. Farrell Road in Lockport serves as a warming center through the Will County Emergency Management Agency. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Places to keep warm will be available to people who do not have adequate heat in their residences or those who are homeless as temperatures drop into dangerously cold levels this weekend.

The Joliet Salvation Army Center, 300 Third Ave.,will serve as a warming center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency maintains a list of warming centers on its website but recommends people call ahead to make sure the centers are open and operational.

Here is a list of warming centers are available throughout Will County.