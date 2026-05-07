Grundy Bank announces Lip Sync Battle for Charity on June 12

Grundy Bank is announcing the First Annual Grundy Bank Lip Sync Battle for Charity, a fundraising event bringing together local nonprofits for an afternoon of entertainment, friendly competition, and community support.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2026 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Downtown Morris. Fundraising will run from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by performances. Rielly Sanders will host the event and perform both before and after the competition.

“We’re excited to introduce the First Annual Grundy Bank Lip Sync Battle for Charity as part of our summer event lineup,” said Marketing Director of Grundy Bank, Ava Terry. “This new and interactive event offers our community a fun way to come together in support of local nonprofits. We look forward to seeing the creativity of participating teams and the energy from the audience!”

Participating nonprofit teams will perform their lipsync routines in front of a live audience. Teams will consist of 1–4 participants, with performances lasting 90–120 seconds. All song selections will be family-friendly and will be kept confidential until performance time.

Winners will be determined through a combination of fundraising totals and audience voting. Grundy Bank will award a $250 donation to the nonprofit that raises the most funds during the event, and another $250 donation plus a trophy to the audience-choice winner.

This event aims to bring the community together in a lively, high-energy atmosphere that highlights creativity, fun, and support for local nonprofits.

The participating nonprofit teams will be announced on Friday, May 15, on the Grundy Bank Facebook page.