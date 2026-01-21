Shaw Local

Jack-in-the-Box coming to Joliet’s Jefferson Street

A Jack in the Box restaurant is coming a former Arby’s restaurant at 2307 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. The new sign on the building is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Jack in the Box is coming to Joliet at a former Arby’s on West Jefferson Street.

More than 40 years ago, Jack in the Box had a restaurant on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet from 1968 until at least the late 1970s.

Chicken-N-Spice eventually took over that space and became a local fast food favorite before closing at that location in 2021.

Chicken-N-Spice continues to do business in Shorewood.

Jack in the Box opened has already opened at 2101 S. Route 59 Joliet and at 672 E. Lincoln Hwy in New Lenox.

A letter from Hemal Purohit with Purohit Architects in Inverness, the architectural firm working on the Jefferson Street Jack in the Box project, previously said, “The property is in excellent condition, requiring only minor cosmetic rebranding.”

Purohit also said in the letter, “A successful opening would secure the rights to two additional Jack in the Box locations in Joliet, with the potential for further expansion.”

Jack in the Box “is aggressively expanding into the Midwest, beginning with Chicagoland,” Purohit also previously said.

