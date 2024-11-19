Chicken-N-Spice in Shorewood now offers new menu item

Chicken-N-Spice restaurant is now offering chicken on the bone each Wednesday in addition to its signature chicken breast chunks. Chicken-N-Spice is located at 150 W. Brookforest Ave., Unit A, in Shorewood. (Denise Unland)

For more information, call 815-630-3114 or visit chicken-n-spice.com.

