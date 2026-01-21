Emergency lane closures on westbound I-80 in Joliet

A sign for the westbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The right lane on westbound Interstate 80 between Richards and Chicago streets (U.S. Route 52/Illinois Route 53) in Joliet is closed for emergency repairs.

The repairs are anticipated to be completed and the lane reopened by the morning rush on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday.

“Due to the projected temperatures it may take more time for the concrete to set and gain sufficient strength before the lane can be reopened to traffic,” the IDOT statement said.

Eastbound I-80 will not be impacted, IDOT said.