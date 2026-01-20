Joliet woman charged with aggravated battery of officers released from jail

A Joliet woman charged with battering four police officers was released from jail because she was not charged with an offense eligible for detention under the SAFE-T Act.

Emaree Baker, 26, was charged on Monday with aggravated battery of four Joliet police officers after they attempted to remove her from Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub, 3151 Voyager Lane, Joliet.

Will County Judge Jennifer Lynch ordered Baker’s conditional pretrial release because she is not charged with an offense that makes her eligible for detention.

Baker is charged with eight counts of aggravated battery and single counts of battery, resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to the restaurant.

A sign for Anthony's Restaurant and Pub in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

The charges alleged Baker struck one of the officers in the face, pulled his ear, kicked his leg and scratched his forearm with her nails. Baker is also charged with spitting on the face of another officer, police said.

Aggravated battery is not considered a detainable offense under the pretrial provision of the SAFE-T Act. But aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement is a detainable offense.

As a condition of pretrial release, Baker must stay away from Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub.

The incident involving Baker began when she was accused of refusing to comply with entry requirements to the restaurant, according to Joliet police officials.

Baker allegedly became uncooperative and physically aggressive when she was asked to leave, police said.