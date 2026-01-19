Joliet police: Woman kicked, assaulted officers during arrest at bar and grill

A Joliet woman is facing several charges after allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting police officers at a local bar early Sunday morning, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Emaree T. Baker, 26, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to real property, police said.

Joliet officers were working a special assignment at a bar and grill in the 300 block of Voyager Lane about 1:30 a.m. when Baker refused to comply with entry requirements and was asked to leave the establishment, police said.

Baker became uncooperative and was escorted toward the exit, police said. While being escorted out, Baker became physically aggressive and resisted officers’ attempts to remove her from the property, police said.

Baker continued to resist officers outside the establishment and refused to leave the premises, police said. During the struggle, she struck and kicked officers multiple times, police said.

One officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Baker also tried to grab officers’ equipment and continued to resist arrest despite repeated commands, police said.

Additional officers were called to assist while Baker continued to kick officers as she was being placed into a squad car, police said. She later allegedly resisted efforts to secure her.

During the booking process at the Joliet Police Department, Baker remained combative and spat at an officer, police said.

Baker was arrested, booked and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.