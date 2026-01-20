3 Will County GameStop locations closing

The GameStop location at 1530 Route 59 in Shorewood, is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Will County is losing three GameStop locations in January – and hundreds of additional United States locations may also close.

The Joliet location at 2410 W Jefferson St. closed Jan. 8.

A sign announcing the closing of the former GameStop location at 2410 W Jefferson St. Suite 102 in Joliet is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (Denise Unland)

The GameStop location at 1530 Route 59 in Shorewood is set to close Jan. 15.

A sign announcing the closing of the former GameStop location at 1530 Route 59 in Shorewood, is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (Denise Unland)

The location at 2344 E. Lincoln Highway in New Lenox also will close in January.

GameStop’s corporate team said in a December 2025 SEC filing that 590 store locations were discontinued in 2024 alone.

“We anticipate closing a significant number of additional stores in fiscal 2025,” GameStop’s corporate team said in the December 2025 SEC filing.

For more information, visit gamestop.com.