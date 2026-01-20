Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

3 Will County GameStop locations closing

The GameStop location at 1530 Route 59 in Shorewood, is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

The GameStop location at 1530 Route 59 in Shorewood, is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (Denise Unland)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Will County is losing three GameStop locations in January – and hundreds of additional United States locations may also close.

The Joliet location at 2410 W Jefferson St. closed Jan. 8.

A sign announcing the closing of the former GameStop location at 2410 W Jefferson St. Suite 102 in Joliet is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

A sign announcing the closing of the former GameStop location at 2410 W Jefferson St. Suite 102 in Joliet is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (Denise Unland)

The GameStop location at 1530 Route 59 in Shorewood is set to close Jan. 15.

A sign announcing the closing of the former GameStop location at 1530 Route 59 in Shorewood, is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

A sign announcing the closing of the former GameStop location at 1530 Route 59 in Shorewood, is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (Denise Unland)

The location at 2344 E. Lincoln Highway in New Lenox also will close in January.

GameStop’s corporate team said in a December 2025 SEC filing that 590 store locations were discontinued in 2024 alone.

“We anticipate closing a significant number of additional stores in fiscal 2025,” GameStop’s corporate team said in the December 2025 SEC filing.

For more information, visit gamestop.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill CountyBreakingBusinessRecreationShaw Local Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.