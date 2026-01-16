Joliet City Council will vote on JCA stadium on Tuesday

An artist's rendering presented during a community meeting at Joliet Catholic Academy in 2025 shows what a future on-campus stadium would look like. (Bob Okon)

The Joliet City Council will vote Tuesday on Joliet Catholic Academy’s plans for a football stadium and other campus improvements.

The council agenda released late Friday afternoon includes the JCA proposal.

The plan faces opposition from campus neighbors because of the increased traffic and other activity likely to come with a football stadium.

It would be the first on-campus football stadium for JCA, which now plays at the Joliet Park District’s Memorial Stadium on Jefferson Street.

School officials have said the stadium and other improved sports facilities are needed to improve student experience and keep up with other schools that have similar facilities.

More than 100 people attended a community meeting at Joliet Catholic Academy in September 2025 to hear school officials outline their plans for new athletic fields including an on-campus football stadium. (Bob Okon)

JCA also plans more parking, new tennis courts, new baseball and softball fields, and other improvements under the planned unit development that will be presented to the council.

If the council approves the plan, JCA expects to install the field turf, which can be used for soccer games and football practices, in 2026. The stadium would be built later.

JCA also plans to build new tennis courts and additional parking this year if the plan is approved.

The city Plan Commission in November recommended approval of the JCA plan.

JCA would expand its campus on the land formerly occupied by the Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.