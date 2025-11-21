Shaw Local

Plan Commission OKs Joliet Catholic Academy’s stadium plan

Joliet Catholic Academy is interested in purchasing neighboring Our Lady of Angels to expand the campus.

Joliet Catholic Academy in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

By Bob Okon

The Joliet Plan Commission on Thursday gave its approval to Joliet Catholic Academy’s plans to build an on-campus football stadium.

The commission voted 5-0 in favor of the school’s proposal that would expand its sports facilities onto the grounds of the former Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.

Plans include new tennis and pickleball courts, renovated baseball and softball fields, and other additions to the campus in a Planned Unit Development (PUD).

The plan is still subject to approval from the Joliet City Council.

