Wendy’s closes Joliet site, property for sale

Wendy's at 110 S. Larkin Ave. in joliet is seen on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (Denise Unland)

One of three Wendy’s restaurants in Joliet is now closed.

The location, at 110 S. Larkin Ave, was still posted on the Wendy’s website as of Monday. But the phone number is out of service.

The 2,842 square foot one-story drive-thru restaurant a .72 acre parcel on Larkin Avenue is for sale and is “in move-in-ready condition,” according to LoopNet.

The restaurant was built in 1977, according to LoopNet.

Wendy’s also has two other restaurants in Joliet, located at 104 North Center St. and 2900 Plainfield Road. These are both still open.

The company just opened a new restaurant in Lockport, at 159th Street near the Interstate 355 interchange, on Friday.