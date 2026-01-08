Lockport City Council swears in new member to complete late Patrick McDonald’s term

Robin Lif (left) is sworn in as Lockport's new Ward 2 Alderwoman by Lockport City Clerk Kathy Gentile on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Jessie Molloy)

Robin Lif was sworn in as the new alderwoman for Ward 2 by the Lockport City Council on Wednesday, filling the seat left vacant by the death of Patrick McDonald in November.

Lif was selected by Mayor Steven Streit in accordance with Lockport city ordinance, which requires a seat be filled within 60 days of a vacancy. McDonald passed away after a battle with cancer on Nov. 18.

Lif’s selection was discussed at the last city council meeting of 2025 and received no objections.

“I’ve worked with Robin for many years in a volunteer capacity,” Streit said. “She’s a clear thinker, she loves Lockport and she has great ideas. I’m looking forward to working with her.”

Lif has lived in Lockport since 1994 and has been active in the Lockport Area Genealogical and Historical Society for the past 20 years. She currently serves as the organization’s president.

She and her husband Ron have two daughters, Emily and Natalie, who were raised in Lockport, and the couple runs Likar Insurance Agency in the city.

Newly sworn in Lockport Alderwoman Robin Lif stands with City Clerk Kathy Gentile, Mayor Steven Streit, husband Ron Lif, and daughters Emily and Natalie Lif. Wednesday, January 7, 2026 (Jessie Molloy)

Through their business ownership, Lif also has been involved in the Lockport Chamber of Commerce, where she currently serves as treasurer.

Lif said she did not seek out the appointment to the vacant seat but was approached by Streit.

“He knows I’m super interested in public service, and working with the community and helping Lockport grow,” she said. “When he asked me if I was interested, I thought it over for a day or two and decided it was a good thing and I should do it. It’s an honor to be asked and to serve.”

McDonald had served in the seat since November 2022, when he was appointed to fill a vacancy following the death of former Alderman Larry Schreiber.

McDonald was elected to a full term in April 2025, just six months before his own death.

Lif will serve at least until April 2027, when an election will be held to fill the remaining two years of McDonald’s term. She will have the option to run for the seat at that time, along with any other interested candidates.