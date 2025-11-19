Lockport Alderman Patrick McDonald dies after battle with cancer

Lockport Alderman Patrick McDonald, who represented the city’s 2nd Ward since 2022, has died, according to an announcement from the city of Lockport.

The city issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Alderman Patrick ”Pat" McDonald of the 2nd Ward."

McDonald, 67, passed away on Tuesday night “surrounded by his loving family” after an 18-month battle with cancer, according to the statement.

“Alderman McDonald’s commitment to Lockport and its residents was genuine and deeply felt. He cared about the people he served, especially those in the 2nd Ward, and he carried his responsibilities with humility and pride,” according to the statement. “His voice, his leadership, and his presence will be greatly missed. The city of Lockport extends its heartfelt condolences to the McDonald family, his friends, and all who had the honor of knowing and working alongside him. His legacy will continue to live on in the community he loved so dearly.”

McDonald lived in Will County from his early teens, and attended Romeoville High School while it still was known as Lockport West, before graduating from DeVry Institute of Technology.

He lived in Lockport for more than 40 years with his wife JoAnn. The couple raised three children in the community, Shannon, Patrick Jr., and Kevin, and share seven grandchildren. McDonald also is survived by his brother and three sisters.

In November 2022, McDonald was appointed to fill the City Council seat left vacant by the death of former Alderman Larry Schreiber, and he won a special election to serve the remaining two years of the term just six months ago.

McDonald was the co-founder of Andromeda Technology Solutions and served as the vice president of security, telecom, and technology integration at the Lockport-based company from 1994 until his recent retirement.

“Under his leadership, Andromeda became a long standing Lockport business and an important contributor to the local economy,” according to the statement. “His dedication to innovation and service helped shape the company into the respected organization it is today.”

Throughout his life in Lockport McDonald was an active member of Parkview Christian Church, where he volunteered on the security team, and assisted with youth sports, including AYSO soccer through the Lockport Township Park District, where he was a commissioner.

In his city biography, McDonald said that he and his family “strongly believe in God, family and the Rights afforded to us by the Constitution of the United States of America,” principles that the city noted guided his life and community service.

His family said that he loved spending time with his family and being outdoors at the family property and in the garden.

“His sense of humor and willingness to help will be missed by all who knew him,” the family wrote in his obituary.

In recognition of his life and community service, the city has announced it will lower flags to half-staff.

Visitation will be held for McDonald from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at O’Neil Funeral Home in Lockport, followed by a chapel service.

Mayor Steven Streit will need to appoint an interim alderman to serve the remainder of McDonald’s term within 60-days.