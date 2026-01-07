Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Wendy’s in Joliet closes, property for sale

2 other Joliet locations remain open

Wendy's at 110 S. Larkin Ave. in joliet is seen on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.

Wendy's at 110 S. Larkin Ave. in joliet is seen on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (Denise Unland)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

One of three Wendy’s restaurants in Joliet is now closed.

The location, at 110 S. Larkin Ave, was still posted on the Wendy’s website as of Monday. But the phone number is out of service.

The 2,842 square foot one-story drive-thru restaurant a .72 acre parcel on Larkin Avenue is for sale and is “in move-in-ready condition,” according to LoopNet.

The restaurant was built in 1977, according to LoopNet.

Wendy’s also has two other restaurants in Joliet, located at 104 North Center St. and 2900 Plainfield Road. These are both still open.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill CountyRestaurantBusinessShaw Local Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.