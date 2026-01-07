Tom Grotovsky, owner of The Curator’s Café inside the inside the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, is seen filling orders on Bluegrass Burger Bash Day, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Denise Unland)

The Curator’s Cafe in Joliet closed on Dec. 23.

Its owner Tom Grotovsky previously owned Great American Bagel on Essington Road in Joliet. He closed that business at the end of December 2023.

Grotovsky launched The Curator’s Café on Jan. 2, 2024, in the same space, he said.

In January 2025, The Curator’s Cafe moved to American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, reopening the American Legion’s kitchens, which had formerly served food to both Legion members and the community but had been closed for two years.

Another small Joliet restaurant also closed in December. Magpie’s Joy of Eating in Joliet closed its doors for good two years after it opened.

Margaret Mary Gillespie, Magpie’s owner, made the announcement on the Magpie’s Joy of Eating Facebook page on Dec. 11.