Batavia’s Valley Sheltered Workshop to host inclusive vendor fair Saturday

Valley Sheltered Workshop works to help people with disabilities. (Photo provided by Valley Sheltered Workshop)

Valley Sheltered Workshop will host a Mother’s Day Inclusive Vendor Fair on Saturday in Batavia.

The event runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at 325 Main St., Batavia.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature more than 20 vendors who are all adults living with different abilities. They will be selling handmade products, crafts, art, baked goods and other items in both indoor and outdoor vendor spaces, according to a news release.

The event was created to give adults with disabilities access to something often unavailable to them: Free opportunities to participate in the local marketplace, share their talents, and engage directly with the community in meaningful ways.

“At VSW, we believe people with disabilities deserve to be fully visible, active, and valued members of the community,” Executive Director Hugo Saltijeral said in the release. “This fair is about changing perceptions. Our vendors are entrepreneurs, creators, neighbors, and contributors. Events like this help build a more connected and inclusive community for everyone.”

Coffee, snacks, vegan and gluten-free treats will be available in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

The Rotary Club of Batavia and the Batavia Activity Athletic Foundation are also supporting the event.