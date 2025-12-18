Joliet restaurant Joy of Eating closes its doors for good

Magpie's Joy of Eating in Joliet is set to open in December. The quaint diner will be open 7 days a week, featuring seasonal menus. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Magpie’s Joy of Eating in Joliet closed its doors for good two years after it opened them.

Margaret Mary Gillespie, Magpie’s owner, made the announcement on the Magpie’s Joy of Eating Facebook page on Dec. 11.

Gillespie purchased the assets of the former Thayer Bros. in 2023 and then opened Magpie’s Joy of Eating in that space in January 2024.

Gillespie previously said she used to work for Ann Thayer when Thayer had a restaurant on Midland Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Reviews on Facebook praised Magpie’s chicken strips and homemade soups.