Will County Pets of the Week: Jan. 5, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Sally is an 18-month, 75-pound Pyrenees mix, who recently arrived at NAWS. She is very sweet, gentle and loving – and slightly reserved as she’s still coming out of her shell. She does well with other dogs and loves people. Sally will make a good addition to any home. To meet Sally, email Dogadoption@nawus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Three-year-old Maizey has a soft, gentle presence. She patiently raised five kittens and showered them with love and attentiveness. Now that her kittens are grown, Maizey is ready to be cherished herself. She is an affectionate cat who purrs easily and truly enjoys human companionship, happily soaking up pets and attention. Maizey needs a cozy home and will make a wonderful lap cat. To meet Maizey, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ted is a 4-year-old, 20-pound beagle who came to the humane society from a hoarding situation. He is timid, nervous, and needs extra time to adjust in new surroundings – but he is starting to come out of his shell. Ted also needs extra help with potty training. He is dog-friendly. To meet Ted, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Envy, a cute and quirky 18-month-old cat, came to the humane society from local animal control with her three kittens. This feline family spent some time in a wonderful foster home while they grew healthy and the kittens started to wean. Envy is incredibly affectionate and loves attention. To meet Envy, mail the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.