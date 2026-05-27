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Daily Journal

Bourbonnais trustees approve new contract with Bourbonnais police sergeants

Village of Bourbonnais sign

Village of Bourbonnais sign (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Jeff Bonty

Earlier this month, trustees for the village of Bourbonnais approved a resolution approving a new four-year contract with the Bourbonnais Police Department sergeants.

The 6-0 vote came during the board’s May 18 meeting.

There are six sergeants on the force at this time, Police Chief Dave Morefield said.

The most recent contract expired May 1, 2025. The new contract runs through April 30, 2029.

The annual percent of raise will be 3%, 4%, 3.75% and 3.5%,” Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill said.

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Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.