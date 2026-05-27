Bourbonnais trustees approve new contract with Bourbonnais police sergeants

Earlier this month, trustees for the village of Bourbonnais approved a resolution approving a new four-year contract with the Bourbonnais Police Department sergeants.

The 6-0 vote came during the board’s May 18 meeting.

There are six sergeants on the force at this time, Police Chief Dave Morefield said.

The most recent contract expired May 1, 2025. The new contract runs through April 30, 2029.

The annual percent of raise will be 3%, 4%, 3.75% and 3.5%,” Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill said.