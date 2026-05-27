SRCCF awards community grant to Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse

The Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse was awarded a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Community Grant to develop its Enterprise Pathways Initiative (Photo provided by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation )

The Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse was awarded a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation community grant to develop its Enterprise Pathways Initiative.

The Enterprise Pathways Initiative empowers individuals by celebrating and recognizing their skills, talents and creativity. Participants will be able to create items to share and sell in the organization to build confidence, vocational skills and financial empowerment.

The clubhouse also received a 2026 Art Grant from the Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund to support a six-month art education program for club members.

The Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse works with individuals who have survived TBI, stroke, or neurological disabilities to heal through work and help members regain skills, independence and self-esteem to live productive lives at home and in communities.

For more information, visit srccf.org or call 815-252-2906.