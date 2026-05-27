Interactive: How vaccinated is your school?

Illinois school vaccination rates have declined steadily over the past two decades.

Measles protection among students statewide stood at 99% in 2007–08 but fell to a low of 96.5% in 2023–24, a drop that experts warn could leave communities vulnerable to outbreaks of diseases once considered largely eliminated.

Illinois School Vaccination Rates Vaccine Search for your school Show lowest schools Shows the lowest‑reporting public and private school each year Note: Tdap became a required school vaccine in Illinois beginning with the 2011–12 school year. Earlier data reflects limited, voluntary reporting. Loading school data… Source: Illinois State Board of Education Immunization School Survey Results

This interactive graphic was generated using Claude Artificial Intelligence and Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health data. The information in the graphic was fact-checked and edited by a Shaw Local editor.