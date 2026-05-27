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Interactive: How vaccinated is your school?

Look up vaccination rates for various diseases by school

By Emily K. Coleman

Illinois school vaccination rates have declined steadily over the past two decades.

Measles protection among students statewide stood at 99% in 2007–08 but fell to a low of 96.5% in 2023–24, a drop that experts warn could leave communities vulnerable to outbreaks of diseases once considered largely eliminated.

Illinois School Vaccination Rates
Shows the lowest‑reporting public and private school each year
Note: Tdap became a required school vaccine in Illinois beginning with the 2011–12 school year. Earlier data reflects limited, voluntary reporting.
Loading school data…

Source: Illinois State Board of Education Immunization School Survey Results

This interactive graphic was generated using Claude Artificial Intelligence and Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health data. The information in the graphic was fact-checked and edited by a Shaw Local editor.

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Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.