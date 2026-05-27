Village of Cedar Point receives SRCCF grant for community initiative

The village of Cedar Point receiving a $2,000 Starved Rock Country Community Foundation community grant to launch its Mining for Music initiative (Photo provided by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation )

The village of Cedar Point recently received a $2,000 Starved Rock Country Community Foundation community grant to launch its Mining for Music initiative.

The initiative is designed to honor the village’s coal mining heritage and transform underutilized public spaces into welcoming destinations.

Mining for Music will create a flower and pollinator garden and pocket park anchored by a coal cart in Cerri Memorial Park. A second coal cart aslo will also anchor a landmark display along Highway 71. The community space honors the village’s heritage, promotes environmental sustainability and serves as a gathering space. The plans for the park include seasonal events, community planting days and school and civic group activities.

For more information, visit srccf.org or call 815-252-2906.