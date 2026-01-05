Michigan man charged in murder of wife who went missing from Joliet in 1988

After nearly 40 years, the husband of a Joliet woman who went missing has been charged in her death.

Gilbert Bernal Sr., 82, of Flint, Michigan, was indicted by a Will County grand jury for the first-degree murder of Joan Bernal in 1988. The sealed indictment came down Dec. 9, 37 years to the day that Bernal was last seen alive.

Bernal Sr. was in Will County court before Judge Art Smigielski on Monday.

Bernal Sr. was taken into custody at his Flint home on Dec. 11 by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force in connection with reopened leads and developments in the cold case investigation, the Will County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.

Once taken into custody, Gilbert was again questioned by detectives with the sheriff’s office and then transported to the Genesee County Jail in Flint, Michigan, where he remained in their custody for an extradition hearing, the sheriff’s office said.

Bernal Jr. was extradited to Illinois and arrived at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on Jan. 1.

Joan Bernal was 34 when she was last seen alive in Joliet on Dec. 9, 1988. It is alleged that Bernal Jr. and his wife had a domestic violence incident occur at their residence before a planned family trip to Texas.

The couple had children from previous marriages and had one child in common, the sheriff’s office said.

It is alleged that during a dispute on whether to take all the children to Texas for Christmas, Joan’s ex-husband disallowed their shared children to go with the couple, the sheriff’s office said.

“There was then eyewitness testimony that Gilbert Bernal Jr. began physically battering Joan Bernal inside their residence in Joliet and then dragged her to the rear of the residence. This was the last time she was reported being seen alive,” the sheriff’s office said Monday.

At the time, Bernal Jr. reported his wife missing on Dec. 27, 1988, stating he left her at a bus stop in McAlister, Oklahoma. Despite extensive investigations, her body has never been found.