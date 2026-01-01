Joliet chamber year in review: Highlights and reflections from 2025

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry headquarters next to the Rialto Theatre in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Throughout 2025, the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry brought its mission to life through a robust lineup of events, programs and initiatives designed to engage members, elevate businesses and strengthen the region.

A strong start to the year

The year began with the chamber’s first member luncheon of 2025, featuring an in-depth presentation on housing in Will County by Doug Pryor, president and CEO of the Will County Center for Economic Development.

In February, members gathered at the Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties for the first Business After Hours of the year.

Also in February, the chamber hosted its annual Awards Dinner and celebration of 2024 success, honoring outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals for their contributions to the Joliet region:

· Brother James Gaffney Award of Excellence: The Cemeno family

· Lifetime Achievement Award: Deb Condotti, Easter Seals Joliet Region

· Large Employer of the Year: Joliet Park District

· Small Employer of the Year: Joliet Electric Motors

· New Business of the Year: Internode Greenery & Home

· Ambassador of the Year: Chris Osterfund, Old National Bank

· Young Professional of the Year: Kate Gillmann, Heritage Corridor Destinations

Nominees also were recognized across multiple categories: Retail Services, Financial Services, Social Services, Professional Services and Education. Category winners included Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm, Busey Bank, Pink Heals Joliet chapter, SERVPRO of Joliet and Troy School District 30-C.

Nominations have already been received for the 2026 annual Awards Dinner and celebration of 2025 success; save the date for Feb. 24.

Later in the month, the February member luncheon focused on disaster and emergency preparedness, featuring John Lukancic, city of Joliet director of emergency and disaster management.

Lukancic emphasized that it is not a matter of if but when organizations will face an emergency, sharing critical insights with members at Harrah’s Joliet.

Leadership, education and advocacy

In March, the chamber partnered with the Council for Working Women to present a Women’s History Month panel featuring Barbara Martin, then-president of Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center; Karla Guseman, superintendent of Joliet Township High School District 204; Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary K. O’Brien; and IKEA executive Mirthea Fournier.

With its Education Committee and the Joliet Chamber Foundation, the chamber celebrated 25 outstanding educators at the 2025 Joliet Area Great Teachers Banquet on March 10.

The following week, the chamber concluded the 48th class of Community Leadership School, graduating 31 participants who met weekly for 10 weeks. Participants worked in teams on community service projects for area nonprofit organizations and took educational bus trips to Joliet and Springfield.

Candidates for the Joliet City Council at-large election were invited to speak at the March member breakfast at the Clarion Hotel & Convention Center, where attendees heard candidate platforms and participated in a moderated Q&A prepared by the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee.

The month concluded with a special Business After Hours event at Joliet Electric Motors’ hidden speakeasy.

Spring momentum

In April, members were “cleared for takeoff” during a Lunch & Learn at Lewis University’s Aviation Department, followed by a Business After Hours event at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66.

The April member luncheon spotlighted the new Hollywood Casino Joliet ahead of its official opening, as the director of marketing reflected on 30 years of transformation and the casino’s investment in Joliet’s future.

The chamber, its Education Committee and the Joliet Chamber Foundation also delivered exciting news to almost 40 students in grades four through eight across the Joliet region: Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship in their name to support post-high school education through the Joliet Region Education Scholarship Program.

Almost 400 chamber members and community leaders gathered May 28 at the Renaissance Center to hear the State of the City address from Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

In June, members reconvened to hear from local Illinois legislators during a forum hosted by the Government Affairs Committee.

Summer engagement and celebration

Chamber members celebrated the 25th anniversary of Double J Sports Bar during the June Business After Hours. The chamber then successfully hosted its annual golf outing at Mistwood Golf Club in late July, welcoming more than 140 golfers.

The chamber, its Education Committee and the Joliet Chamber Foundation introduced new teachers and principals from public and parochial schools to the business community during the annual New Educators’ Welcome.

In August, the chamber hosted the final New Orleans North Music Festival at Joliet Slammers Stadium, followed by a Business After Hours event at Lightways Hospice & Serious Illness Care.

Teresa Andrea, vice president and chief information officer of Silver Cross Hospital, shared valuable insights on cybersecurity essentials at the August member luncheon.

Fall leadership and signature programs

The Voyager Group hosted the September Business After Hours, and on Sept. 24, the 38th ATHENA Award – presented annually to a woman in business – was awarded to Guseman during a celebration held in partnership with the Council for Working Women.

On Oct. 1, the Government Affairs Committee hosted a Legislative Lunch and Q&A with Illinois Deputy Gov. for Budget and Economy Andy Manar, focusing on the crafting of the Illinois budget.

Later in the month, Business After Hours was held at the Jacob Henry Mansion, followed by the State of the County address delivered by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant on Oct. 24.

In November, the chamber announced the continuation of a program born from its 110th anniversary celebration: The Visionary Series: Inspiring the Future of Business. The second annual event took place Nov. 19 at Hollywood Casino Joliet and featured an engaging fireside chat with Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBCUniversal Chicago, and David Kaplan.

The discussion explored the transformation of the media landscape, including the rise of streaming, audience fragmentation and evolving viewer experiences.

Closing the year with impact

In December, the Council for Working Women hosted its annual Martinis, Mistletoe & More holiday cocktail competition fundraiser. Proceeds benefited the CWW scholarship program, supporting working or recently unemployed women seeking career advancement, training or workforce reentry.

Throughout the year, the chamber proudly hosted more than 20 ribbon-cuttings. Chamber ambassadors continued their outreach efforts through in-person visits, phone calls and event support.

The Business Builders Referral Group held about 45 weekly meetings, while committees – including Education, DEI Council, Government Affairs and New Orleans North Planning – remained active and impactful.

The Joliet Area Young Professionals and the Council for Working Women continued to grow, offering meaningful opportunities for engagement and leadership.

Looking ahead

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is excited to continue innovating, collaborating and advancing the interests of business, professional and service organizations across the region in 2026 and beyond.