Mr. Auto Care opens in Crest Hill

Pictured is the Mr. Auto Care team including owner Chris Maykuth (second from left). Mr. Auto Care is. a full-service automotive repair shop in Crest Hill. (Photo provided by Mr. Auto Care)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Chris Maykuth of Joliet spent years helping customers in the restaurant hospitality industry.

But managerial job posting at an auto repair shop shifted his career and led him to open Mr. Auto Care in Crest Hill, according to a news release from Mr. Auto Care.

Mr. Auto Care is a full-service automotive repair shop with a mission beyond fixing vehicles.

The shop offers interest-free financing, pick-up and drop-off options, work with warranty companies and available hours seven days a week. Every technician is ASE-certified.

Maykuth’s goal is to expand regionally.

Mr. Auto Care is located at 2424 Plainfield Road Suite 500, Crest Hill.

For more information, call 815-556-0056 or visit mrautocares.com.

