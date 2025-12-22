Center Street ramps along I-80 in Joliet set to close Monday

The Interstate 80 interchange ramps at Center Street/Meadow Avenue in Joliet and Center Street/Meadow Avenue between Wheeler Avenue and Morgan Street in Joliet are scheduled to close starting Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Interstate 80 interchange ramps at Center Street/Meadow Avenue in Joliet and Center Street/Meadow Avenue between Wheeler Avenue and Morgan Street in Joliet are scheduled to close starting Monday.

The closures are needed in order to reconstruct and reconfigure the I-80 and Center Street interchange, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

IDOT noted in its announcement that the closures are set to take place after Monday’s evening rush period, if weather permits.

During the work, detours will be posted directing traffic to U.S. Route 6, Larkin Avenue (Illinois Route 7) and Jefferson Street (U.S. Route 52).

The ramps and the affected portion of Center Street/Meadow Avenue over I-80 are expected to remain closed until late 2028, IDOT said.

Northbound and southbound Center Street detours in Joliet provided by IDOT. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (Photo Provided by )

Westbound I-80 detour to Center Street in Joliet provided by IDOT. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (Photo Provided by IDOT)

Eastbound I-80 to northbound Center Street detour in Joliet provided by IDOT. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (Photo p)

One ramp that will remain open during the first portion of the work is the eastbound Meadow Avenue interchange to eastbound I-80, which is not scheduled for repairs until fall 2027, IDOT said.

During the work, drivers should “continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays” and are advised to allow extra time for trips through the area, according to IDOT.

Drivers also are asked to pay close attention to flaggers and signs throughout work zones.

This project is one of six interchanges that are being rebuilt as part of ongoing modernization and repair efforts on I-80 across 16 miles in Will County from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox.

The Center Street interchange project will be one of the last elements to be completed, as most of the work is slated to be finished by late 2028 or early 2029, according to IDOT.