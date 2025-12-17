Will County offering updated COVID vaccines at multiple clinic locations as cases rise

This photo provided by Pfizer in August 2025 shows a vial of the updated COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty. (Pfizer via AP) (AP)

The Will County Health Department announced that it is now offering the new 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine at its Immunization Clinic and the Will County Community Health Center.

COVID cases are trending upward across Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The vaccine is available to everyone 6 months and older at all three of the WCHD Immunization Clinic locations:

• Will County Health Department Main Office at 501 Ella Ave., Joliet,

• Will County Community Health Center at 1106 Neal Ave. in Joliet.

• Eastern Branch Office at 5601 W. Monee-Manhattan Road in Monee

• Northern Branch Office at 323 Quadrangle Drive in Bolingbrook.

The vaccines are covered at no cost for Medicaid and Medicare patients, as well as by certain private insurance plans. For those who are not covered by their insurance or who are uninsured, low-cost vaccines are available through the WCHD.

Additional information and appointments at any of the locations are available by phone.

The WCHD and Community Health Center are following the standing order of the Illinois Department of Public Health, which was issued in September, recommending COVID-19 vaccinations for all children ages 6 months to 23 months and all adults 18 years or older.

Children ages 2 to 17 who are part of an at-risk group or whose parents wish for them to receive the vaccination and have a doctors note are also eligible for immunization.

Groups that are considered at higher risk include:

• people who are immunocompromised or otherwise considered at increased risk for respiratory infections;

• residents of long-term care facilities or other congregate settings such as group homes, dormitories, or shelters;

• individuals who are pregnant, postpartum, or lactating;

• people whose household contacts are at a higher risk for severe infection;

• and those who have never before received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Adults who fall into those risk categories are especially urged to be vaccinated as well.