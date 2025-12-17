Joliet man arrested following robbery at auto parts store

Jalen Davis, 18, of Joliet (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

A Joliet man was arrested after a robbery that took place Monday afternoon.

Jalen Davis, 18, of Joliet, was charged with aggravated robbery, according to news release from the Joliet Police Department.

At 3:05 p.m. Monday, Joliet police responded to a report of a robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 312 Collins St.

When Joliet police arrived, they learned that a man was seen inside the store, according to the release from police.

They also learned that when an employee asked the man if he needed assistance, the man allegedly said he had a gun and then raised his pant leg to show his ankle monitor, police said.

The employee, who did not see a weapon, backed away and the man stole a floor jack and then exited the store, police said.

During the investigation, detectives quickly identified Davis as the robbery suspect, police said.

Tactical officers arrested Davis on Monday at his residence in the 900 block of Campbell Street, police said.

When questioned by detectives, Davis “indicated his involvement in the robbery” and detectives determined he had only implied he had a weapon, according to the release.

Davis was processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.