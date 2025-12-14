Will County elected officials hosting turkey and ham giveaway in Romeoville

Several Will County elected officials are holding a turkey and ham giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 18, in Romeoville. (Mark Busch)

Several Will County elected officials are holding a turkey and ham giveaway Thursday, Dec. 18, in Romeoville.

“Every family deserves a quality home-cooked meal during the holidays,” said state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet.

The drive-thru event runs from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Romeoville Village Hall parking lot, 1050 W. Rodeo Road, with one turkey or ham per household while supplies last.

Romeoville Village Hall (Shaw Media)

“I encourage our residents experiencing challenges to join us for our turkey and ham giveaway on Dec. 18 to make this time a little easier for families on strapped budgets,” state Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville, said in a news release.

Romeoville Mayor John Noak said: “We’re happy to partner with our state senators, representatives and community organizations to assist those in need. It is a great reminder that the holidays are also about helping others.”

Other elected officials participating are state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, and state Sen. Megan Loughgren Cappel, D-Shorewood.

“Now more than ever, we need to give back to our communities,” Loughran Cappel said in a news release. “It’s important to provide a little more security in the form of a warm meal to those who need it most this season. Events like these truly showcase the spirit of the holidays.”

Manley added: “Co-hosting this holiday drive is a reminder of the power we have when we come together with generosity and purpose. This season, we’re not just sharing food, we’re sharing hope, dignity and the spirit of community that defines our district.”

For more information, call Ventura’s office at 331-290-0443 or visit her website.