I-80’s westbound ramp to Larkin Avenue in Joliet scheduled for weekend closure

A sign for the westbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the westbound ramp from Interstate 80 to Larkin Avenue will be closed this coming weekend.

“As part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the interchange at Interstate 80 and Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) in Joliet and Rockdale, a ramp closure is scheduled to take place this weekend,” IDOT said in a statement.

The closure is expected to begin Friday at 10 p.m., weather permitting. The ramp is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

The westbound ramps to both northbound and southbound Larkin will be completely closed during this period. During the closure, a detour will direct traffic to use the Houbolt Road and Jefferson Street (Route 52) for access to Larkin.

“As I-80 reconstruction continues, the public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures, and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area,” IDOT said in its statement.

Drivers are asked to pay close attention to signage and workers in construction zones and to obey the speed limits.

More information about the ongoing I-80 construction can be found on I80will.org, and updates on current road conditions can be found at any time on IDOT’s social media pages.