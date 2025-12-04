Will County Board united, and divided, while plugging budget gap

Will County Board members seen gathered at a Nov. 20, 2025 meeting in which they approved a g 2026 budget with a $2.8 million deficit. (Bob Okon)

The Will County Board was unanimous Thursday in voting to use cash reserves to fill a $2.8 million budget gap, but that did not stop members from debating for almost two hours over who was to blame for the deficit.

The board met in a special meeting to resolve the deficit created in the budget that they approved on Nov. 20.

Lengthy and controversial debates over the county budget and how to pay for it will amount to about a $10 savings for taxpayers, according to one board member.

“I don’t know if it’s enough that I would even notice it,” board Democractic Leader Sherry Williams, D-Crest Hill, said of the impact of the board’s decision to reduce the property tax levy.

“I’m glad we’re saving,” Williams said. “But I think the public believes it’s going to be more than a $10 savings.”

Will County Board Democratic Leader Sherry Williams seen at a county board meeting last year. (Gary Middendorf)

The county executive’s office did not immediately confirm the $10 figure, which Williams said was given to her by county staff.

Whatever savings occur comes after board Republicans joined by one Democrat last month blocked a property tax levy proposed by County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, a Democrat.

Instead, the board approved what was called a “0%” levy designed to take in only property tax revenue created by new construction.

Destinee Ortiz, D-Romeoville, the one Democrat who joined Republicans in the vote for the 0% levee, said she would do so again next year if the budget process is not improved.

“If we receive another massive, unexplained budget next year, I will not approve a levy increase,” Ortiz said.

Will County Board Member Destinee Ortiz, D-Romeoville, seen at a county board meetiging in this file photo, (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Other Democrats argued that critics paid little attention to the county budget until it was time to vote.

The budget was first presented in August by Bertino-Tarrant.

Finance Committee Chairwoman Sherry Newquist, D-Steger, said her committee early on held special meetings in which department heads presented their budget requests.

“This is the first time we’ve done this, and they were very poorly attended meetings,” Newquist said.

Board member Judy Ogalla, R-Monee, pointed to the political division on the 22-member board, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

Will County Board Member Judy Ogall, D-Monee, seen at a county board meeting. (Gary Middendorf)

“The fact of the matter is this is a 50-50 board,” Ogalla said. “There is no compromise in this room.”

Bertino-Tarrant issued a statement after the meeting emphasizing that the County Board proposed no cuts in her budget.

“By choosing to tap into reserves to fill a deficit they created, the County Board is acknowledging the reality that there are no easy cuts to be found in this budget,” Bertino-Tarrant said..