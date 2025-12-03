Will County holding open house on Route 6 improvement study

The Project Map for the U.S. Route 6 Study aimed at identifying improvements to Route 6 between Interstate 55 East Frontage Road to Terminal Court near Joliet and Channahon in Will County. (Map provided by Will County Division of Transportation )

The Will County Division of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Transportation will be hosting the first public meeting on identifying improvements to U.S. Route 6 between Interstate 55 East Frontage Road to Terminal Court.

The open house meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in Rooms 1022 and 1024 at the Joliet Junior College Main Campus Auditorium at 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

The U.S. Route 6 improvement project is in the preliminary engineering and environmental study phase.

Residents can attend anytime during the meeting to view exhibits, watch an audio-visual presentation on the project, and discuss proposed improvements to team members. according to a news release from Will County.

The study is a collaboration between Will County, IDOT, the City of Joliet, and the Village of Channahon and is aimed at easing congestion between I-55, Houbolt Road, and the surrounding area, the release said.

The initial study will identify specific improvements along the high-traffic corridor, including reconstruction, widening, intersection modernization, and enhanced pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, the release said.

Residents who cannot attend the meeting can watch the presentation, review exhibits, and submit comments online at www.WillCountyUS6Study.com. Online or written comments can be submitted by Jan. 5, 2026.