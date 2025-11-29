‘We’re asking for dignity for everyone’ - Immigrant advocates join truckers’ pilgrimage from Joliet

Truck cabs line up in the parking lot outside of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Jackson Street in Joliet before departing on a pilgrimage on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Fifteen truckers defied the first snowstorm of the season and left Joliet on Saturday morning for an annual pilgrimage.

The truckers headed for the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines and were joined this year by buses carrying immigrant advocates who added a second cause to the annual caravan.

Truckers each year travel to the shrine to invoke the Virgin Mary’s blessings for what can be hazardous work.

“We move America,” trucker Alfonso Duenez said. “We have a lot of incidents on the road. We want to come home to our families.”

Duenez of Joliet has organized local truckers for the pilgrimage since 2018.

Alfonso Duenez (far left) is joined by his daughters and one of their cousins as he prepares a flag for his truck before a trucker pilgrimage from Joliet on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Pictured with Duenez are (from left) Jocelyn Fuentes, Jazmine Fuentes, Karoline Aries and Jalena Fuentes. (Bob Okon)

“We are a big transportation area,” Duenez said, noting that local truckers typically make up a large contingent of the Chicago regional pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage officially starts on the Southwest Side of Chicago. Joliet-area truckers typically drive their cabs individually to the Chicago meeting spot and proceed from there.

This was the first time that local truckers gathered in Joliet to drive together to Chicago.

It also was the first year that they were joined by Joliet residents, who made the pilgrimage to show solidarity with immigrants.

“We are going to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe to pray for peace and justice for immigrants all over the world,” event organizer Alma Montero said.

Trucker Fabian Briseno of Joliet attaches a flag to his truck with the help of his son, Luis Briseno, before a truck pilgrimage left Joliet on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The federal immigration crackdown, especially its impact in the Chicago region, prompted the addition of the second cause to the pilgrimage, she said.

Small flags from countries around the world were distributed before a brief religious service that preceded the departure from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

But it was mostly an Hispanic group at the event.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel is an Hispanic parish. The buses that joined the caravan included parishioners from St. John the Baptist Church in Joliet.

Montero, who does social work for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish, said she has worked with three families who had lost someone taken away by agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

People attending a service before a truck pilgrimage wave flags of the world to show support for immigrants during a service in the hall of Our Lady of Mount Church on Jackson Street in Joliet on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (Bob Okon)

“We’re asking for peace,” said Maria Munoz, who serves a similar role as Montero’s at St. John the Baptist parish. “We’re asking for people to be treated as humans. We’re asking for dignity for everyone.”

While truckers and parishioners braved the storm that was expected to drop between 4 and 8 inches of snow before ending overnight, the number of participants was much lower than previously had registered.

Still, roughly 150 people gathered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel for the service that preceded the departure at about 10 a.m.

Those who joined the pilgrimage included Joliet City Council Member Juan Moreno, who makes his living driving a truck.

Moreno said joining the Joliet caravan mattered “to bring more of an awareness to what we’re doing.”

A truck pilgrimage from Joliet moves along Route 53 near Theodore Street on Saturday morning, Nov. 29, 2025. (Bob Okon)

Despite the snowstorm, changing the date would be a challenge as well, Munoz said.

Another winter date could produce weather just as bad or worse, she noted. Also, the event is organized with permits in the municipalities through which the pilgrimage travels. Changing the date would include a new round of permits.

Joliet police ushered the caravan through the city on Illinois Route 53. Once it reached Crest Hill, squad cars from the Will County Sheriff’s Office guided the caravan to Interstate 55.

In Chicago, the local caravan would join a larger group of trucks that would then travel through Cook County on the pilgrimage to Des Planies.

The event is held ahead of the Dec. 12 feast day for Our Lady of Guadalupe, a date on the Roman Catholic calendar commemorating what is believed to be the appearance of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego, an indigenous Mexican, in 1531 at a location near Mexico City.